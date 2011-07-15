Young delighted to make Man United bow

Young last month completed a £17 million move to Old Trafford from Aston Villa, where he made more than 190 appearances in a four-and-a-half year spell.

The England international made his United bow in a 4-1 victory over New England Revolution on Wednesday, and insisted he didn't feel the pressure of making his first appearance for the champions of England.

“No, there weren't any nerves. I've gone into the game as I normally do, playing the normal same way. I've done that again tonight," Young told Manchester United's official website.

“I wasn't nervous at all. It's a pre-season game and about fitness and I'll build on this.

“Of course, it's always a nice feeling putting on a Manchester United shirt.”

Young is one of three big money signings made by United boss Sir Alex Ferguson this summer, along with Blackburn defender Phil Jones and Atletico Madrid keeper David de Gea.

And the Stevenage-born winger is happy to be up and running at his new club.

“I'm delighted to have made it and get a good run-out under my belt. I wanted to build my confidence and get to know the players even more and I felt I did that.

“It felt good. I couldn't wait to get out there and make my debut. As a winger, you want to set up the strikers and midfielders and I felt I've done that tonight.”

The next match of Manchester United's tour is against Seattle Sounders next Wednesday.