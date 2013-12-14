Young is not a diver, says Villa boss Lambert

Young will return to former club Villa on Sunday with United, having this week spoken out about the criticism he has received for his perceived habit of going to ground too easily.

Lambert, who arrived at Villa Park after Young had left, believes the England international is not guilty of attempting to con referees.

"I don't know Ashley Young at all, but I wouldn't say he is one of those lads who just goes out and tries to dive," said Lambert in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

"He tries to do good things on the football pitch and sometimes you get caught.

"Sometimes players move that quick and the slightest nick can take you over, and then it is up to the referee to call it the way he sees it.

"I don't see him as being a diving-type player. Maybe some decisions have been highlighted because the incidents have involved him."