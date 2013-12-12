Young unconcerned by diving accusations

The 28-year-old winger has been warned by current United manager David Moyes and former boss Alex Ferguson to eradicate simulation from his game, but Young is adamant he does not have to change his style.

His recent displays have even attracted criticism from the United fans, with his 63rd-minute substitution against Shakhtar Donetsk at Old Trafford on Tuesday being greeted by ironic applause.

Young was booked for diving against Crystal Palace earlier in the season and also appeared to go down softly in winning a penalty away at Real Sociedad, but has defended his conduct.

"It's been talked about by the previous manager and the current manager, but that's in-house," the ex-Aston Villa man said.

"I'm not going to comment on what's been said. I understand what you're saying (about gaining a reputation) and everyone is going to have their say on it, but the referees are giving decisions and that is where I think it lies.

"I remember getting booked against Palace and then won a penalty. Against Sociedad it was another penalty that was given.

"Referees have got tough decisions to make, they have a tough time out there making decisions, but they have made the right decisions I think.

"I don't take notice of the headlines or the debates. That's obviously for people to have their say on it, and everyone is entitled to have their say on it. For me, the referees have made decisions and that's it."

Young has made 11 appearances in all competitions for United this season but has not played for England since March.