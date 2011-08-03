Youngster Jones wants centre-back berth

Jones, 19, has made a decent start to his career with the Reds, impressing manager Sir Alex Ferguson during the club’s recent North American tour, with the Scot praising the youngster’s versatility.

The England Under-21 international stopped short of disagreeing with Ferguson’s comments and carefully navigated the topic, suggesting his style of play is more suited to that of a centre-back.

He told Inside United: "I used to play in midfield. But I definitely consider myself a centre-half and that's where I play my best football. I like to see the game in front of me and read the play."

Jones continued and spoke of past difficulties he has endured when forced to adapt to a defensive midfield role, but did point out he feels adept in that position following his experiences.

"At Blackburn, when the manager asked me to move into midfield, it was strange and I didn't expect it.

"It took a few games to adapt to that role and the positions to take. If I was asked to do that here, I'd feel comfortable with it."

However, Jones did bring the conversation back to his chosen centre-back role, highlighting the strengths that have seen him win much praise for his Premier League performances in that position.

"As a centre-back, I read the game well. I'm good in the air and have a decent range of passing.

"Like every footballer, I have things to improve and I'll continue to work on them at United."

By Killian Woods