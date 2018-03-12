'You're a woman, I won't tell you to f*** off' - Sarri turns air blue as Napoli falter
Asked if Napoli's Serie A title hopes are over, Maurizio Sarri delivered a foul-mouthed retort.
Maurizio Sarri responded to a question by a female journalist by saying "I won't tell you to f*** off" as Napoli suffered another damaging result in the Serie A title race.
Having seen Juventus go two points clear at the top with a 2-0 win over Udinese on Sunday, Napoli, who have led the way for much of a superb season under Sarri, failed to respond in their game with Inter.
Sarri's men were held to a 0-0 draw at San Siro, giving Juve a one-point lead with a game in hand.
Asked if Napoli's title hopes were over after the match, Sarri replied: "You're a woman, you're nice, so I won't tell you to f*** off."
Sarri reportedly immediately apologised to the journalist after his media conference.
Napoli will look to get back on track when they host Genoa on Sunday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.