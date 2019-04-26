Zabaleta backs Guardiola to lead Manchester City to more trophies

Pablo Zabaleta has no doubt Pep Guardiola will stay at Manchester City and continue to lead the club to success.

Zabaleta, a modern-day City great, played under Guardiola during his first season at the Etihad before moving on to West Ham.

He watched on as City won last season’s Premier League, while they are in the driving seat to retain their crown after beating Manchester United on Wednesday.

Guardiola and Zabaleta worked together for one year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola, a serial winner with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City, has been linked with a move to Juventus, but Zabaleta has no concerns.

“He’s very good, he’s one of the best managers for sure. I spent one season with him, the first season for Pep in England. We did some amazing stuff, but also we made a few mistakes that cost us winning the Premier League or the Champions League,” said Zabaleta, speaking to The Offside Rule Exclusives.

“For a club like Manchester City finishing the season without trophies is something that, as a player, hurts. When you’re there, you play to win trophies.

“Last season, the way City won the league, they have been playing some of the best football we have seen in the last few years in the Premier League.

“I’m sure that he will stay at Manchester City, he will keep improving the team and keep winning trophies.”

Zabaleta has moved on to West Ham but wants to go into management (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Zabaleta won the Premier League with City under both Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini and has designs on following them, and Guardiola, into management one day.

“I am doing my coaching badges, I’ve already finished my UEFA ‘B’ and have to go to the next level,” he added.

“I want to carry on doing my coaching badges because I can see myself, after my playing career, doing something to stay in the game or going into coaching and then maybe sporting director.

“I love football so much, so I would love to give myself a chance to be a manager one day.”