Zabaleta confident over City's title pedigree

Pablo Zabaleta believes Manchester City can call upon past experience to once again come from behind and claim the Premier League title.

City collected the first silverware of the English season on Sunday as they overcame Liverpool on penalties to lift the League Cup after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

The teams meet again at Anfield on Wednesday, with City nine points off the pace having lost to top two Leicester City and Tottenham in their past two Premier League outings.

But Zabaleta believes morale has been restored by Wednesday's impressive 3-1 Champions League win at Dynamo Kiev and Wembley glory.

The Argentina international also fondly recalls City winning their maiden Premier League crown in 2011-12 despite lying eight points behind Manchester United with six games to go, while they also overturned a deficit in the final week to pip Liverpool to top spot in 2013-14.

"There are still 36 points to play for in the Premier League, which is a lot of games," Zabaleta said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"We were in this situation before, a few years ago. When we won the league that we were about eight points behind the leaders, and we still have a game in hand.

"It's time now to focus on the Premier League and try to win on Wednesday.

"We are Manchester City, we have talent and big players to try to recover those points that we lost against Leicester and Spurs. They both won their games this weekend, and are two good teams.

"We cannot forget Arsenal, and United have won so they're just three points behind [City]."

Zabaleta added: "It's going to be very tough. Everything is very tight at the top of the table, and it just depends on us.

"We have enough belief and need to try to keep the momentum going from the last two games, with the performances at Kiev and Wembley."