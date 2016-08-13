Zabaleta: I got offers to leave Manchester City

Pablo Zabaleta has revealed that he has had a number of offers to leave Manchester City during the transfer window, but is adamant he never really considered leaving.

Zabaleta has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A ahead of the new season, with Roma reported to be leading the chase for his signature.

The Argentine defender's contract with City is due to expire in June 2017 and several teams attempted to convince the 31-year-old to switch clubs as he nears the end of his current deal.

"I have only one year left on my contract and so some teams were aware of my situation and probably were looking to make an offer," Zabaleta told the official City website.

"I did receive a few offers from some clubs, but I didn't decide anything until coming back to pre-season, meeting the new manager and having a conversation.

"There was a new manager coming in and everyone has to have that conversation to see what your situation is for the future.

"I've never been told anything but 'stay here for the next season' and I'm more than pleased with this.

"I've been at this club for so long and Manchester has been a fantastic place for me to be, especially playing for this great football club."