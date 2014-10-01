Zamora impressed by QPR loanee Vargas

The Chilean striker agreed a season-long loan move to Loftus Road from Napoli on transfer deadline day, and has featured in all three of QPR's Premier League games since.

Vargas' maiden goal in English football has yet to arrive, but Zamora is confident that will come sooner rather than later.

"He's a very tidy player," Zamora said.

“He's been with us a few weeks now and he did well again [on Saturday against Southampton]. He's still finding his feet and it's a big difference in the style of football for him since he's come here to the Premier League.

"It's not easy, he's still only young, he's come all the way over here and he doesn't speak any English so it takes time."

Vargas' next opportunity to find the net for QPR comes when Harry Redknapp's side visit West Ham on Sunday.