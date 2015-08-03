Zamora returns to Brighton

Former England international Bobby Zamora is returning to Brighton and Hove Albion after signing a one-year deal with the Championship club.

Zamora, 34, was linked with moves abroad after leaving QPR at the end of last season.

But the striker will instead return to the club he made his name at between 2000 and 2003, when he scored 83 goals before securing a move to Tottenham.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton expressed his delight at Zamora's return and backed the veteran to add class to his attack.

"We are absolutely delighted to have brought Bobby back to Brighton. He needs absolutely no introduction here," said Hughton in a statement.

"The Albion fans know everything about him, from his achievements in a Brighton shirt and right through his time with Spurs, West Ham, Fulham and QPR.

"I also know Bobby well, having worked with him during his time at Spurs, and he is a great professional; I know he will bring plenty of experience to the team, having played Premier League, European and international football.

"He will also bring a lot in terms of character to the club and to the dressing room - but most importantly, having played more than 30 times for QPR last season, he brings top quality to our offensive options.

"We still have work to do in terms of adding to the squad, including those offensive options, in terms of creating and scoring goals."

Zamora, who has battled injuries in recent seasons, was offered to A-League club Newcastle Jets after being released by QPR.