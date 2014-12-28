Zamora urges QPR to tie down in-form Austin

Austin, who has been a revelation in the Premier League this season with 12 goals, only has 18 months remaining on his contract and the English striker is beginning to attract interest from elsewhere.

QPR manager Harry Redknapp has publicly declared his unwillingness to part ways with the potential England international during the January transfer window.

And Zamora has joined the chorus of QPR figures urging the club's hierarchy to sort out the 25-year-old's future.

"He has 12 goals now and that's brilliant. Hopefully, he can continue that and as a club we need to tie him down and get him a new deal," Zamora said ahead of Sunday's hosting of manager-less Crystal Palace.

"I'm pleased for him, he's doing well and he works hard. Without a shadow of a doubt other clubs will be looking at him. If they're not, then they're crazy because he can get you that goal.

"He did well for us last year and, even though it's a step up, we know what he can do. He wasn't scoring wonder goals, going past four or five people - they are strikers' goals, finishers' goals. If you've got that ability, you can do it at any level.

"I'm lucky enough to have taken a similar route through the third and second division, as it was back then. It's brilliant and I'm pleased for him. It's a great route and a great story."