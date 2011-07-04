Zamparini: Inter favourites to sign Alvarez

This announcement contradicts a statement Zamparini released to the media last week that tipped Arsenal to edge out other competitors for the 23-year-old’s signature.

The attacking midfielder, currently at Velez Sarsfield, has been the subject of a high profile tug of war between the aforementioned trio, with Zamparini having no qualms divulging information surrounding the player’s future to intensify speculation.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Zamparini revealed that a late bid from Inter Milan has persuaded the player to change his mind, but that the Milanese club will be forced to pay over the odds for Alvarez to seal his signature.

Speaking to Sky Italia he said: "Where he will go? He was going to sign for Arsenal but Inter Milan made a move and that is where I believe he will go.

"We were close to signing [Ricky] Alvarez for half the price they will now pay for him but my colleagues took it easy and no agreement was reached."

A lot of parties involved in the transfer appear intent on keeping the potential whereabouts of Alvarez in the public domain, with Velez Chairman Fernando Raffaini also revealing a number of clubs hoping to sign the midfielder.

"Ricky Alvarez could be in England or Italy, because we are negotiating with several clubs in those countries," he said.

"Until it is signed, nothing is confirmed, but many clubs are interested: Inter, Roma and Arsenal, for example."

ByKillian Woods