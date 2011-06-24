Zamparini: Pastore will move abroad

Pastore is thought to be the subject of interest from a host of top European clubs this summer, including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Inter Milan and Juventus are also believed to be monitoring the 21-year-old Argentine, but Zamparini claims he is yet to receive a single solid offer for his prized asset.

Pastore’s suitors are thought to be unwilling to match Palermo’s €50 million (£44 million) asking price, but Zamparini insists that, with Udinese demanding a similar amount for dazzling young winger Alexis Sanchez, his valuation his fair.

"Pastore is worth more than Sanchez," the Palermo chief told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. "He will one day win the Golden Ball award.

"I have not received any offers for Pastore but there have been approaches from foreign clubs, a few concrete, that are growing strong.

"But I reiterate that the player is worth €50 million and that price could be higher depending on the offers as well as how the battles between the teams that are interested in the player unfold.”

However, Zamparini readily admits the valuation effectively rules out the possibility of Pastore moving to one of Palermo’s Serie A rivals, leaving only Spain or England as potential destinations.

"I don't think Italian teams will make it. For €38 million (£33 million), Javier will not move. We are ready to extend his contract for a further two years and he would be happy."

ByLiam Twomey