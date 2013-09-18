Zanetti eyes November return for Inter

The 40-year-old missed the end of last season with the problem but has recently stepped up his rehabilitation.

He admitted that the most important thing was to only come back when he is completely ready, but he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"My latest medical checks went well, now I'll increase the workload so I can get back to my best," the former Argentina international said, in quotes reported by Football Italia.

"By November? We'll see. The main thing is to come back in the right state. As soon as possible, but in the right state. I really miss being on the pitch."

Zanetti is Inter's record appearance-maker, with over 800 matches under his belt, and also the most-capped player in Argentina's history.

His versatility and fitness have aided his remarkable longevity and he is willing to play any role in new manager Walter Mazzarri's side.

"I'll play wherever he thinks is best," he added.

In Zanetti's absence, Inter have taken seven points from their opening three Serie A matches.