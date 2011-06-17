Zapata hints at Liverpool move

Zapata’s consistent displays at the back played a key role in the Friuli achieving a fourth-place finish in Serie A last season and earning qualification for the Champions League for the first time since 2005.

Bayern Munich are also thought to be interested in signing Zapata, but the 24-year-old has revealed he considers a summer switch to Anfield to be his likeliest option.

However, he admits any decision on his future will have to wait until he has represented Colombia in the upcoming Copa America.

"I do not know what to say, I can say that I am very close to Liverpool,” he told Colombian radio station LA FM.

"At the end of the Copa America, we will see what happens with my future.

"I have gained experience, but the time has come for me to make the jump to a big team."

ByLiam Twomey