Zarate reveals message to ill wife after goalscoring return

Mauro Zarate scored his first goals since returning to action for Fiorentina on Thursday before revealing an emotional t-shirt message dedicated to his ill wife Natalie.

Zarate took time off to care for his wife after she was diagnosed with cancer and returned to Argentina, but with her condition improving, the forward is back playing again.

Having come on as a substitute just after the hour mark in the 5-1 Europa League thrashing of Qarabag, Zarate made an immediate impact, picking out the bottom corner from outside the box to score Fiorentina's fourth goal.

As part of his celebration, Zarate revealed a message reading "Gracias dios Nat te amo", which translates as "Thank God, I love Nat".

Zarate went on to score again after just 15 minutes, hitting a superb free-kick into the top corner to round off a successful return to action.