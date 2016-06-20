Zaza: I want to stay at Juventus

Juventus striker Simone Zaza has stressed his desire to remain at the club next season, despite seeing first-team opportunities limited in 2015-16.

Zaza is currently with Italy at Euro 2016, coming off the bench in Friday's 1-0 victory over Sweden in Toulouse, and is expected to start as Antonio Conte's men round off Group E against Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

And the former Sassuolo man, who made just five league starts last term, insists his focus remains on helping his country for the time being.

"I hope to play more next year, but I'm aware that this was my first year with a big team," he said. "I'll assess my future after the Euros, but I hope to remain in Turin.

"I feel happy on a personal level, but not 100 per cent because I think I can give more. I'm enjoying these Euros, I'm concentrated, fired-up and I hope to do well."

One of the players ahead of Zaza in the Juve pecking order is Spain forward Alvaro Morata, but 24-year-old is reluctant to see his good friend move on.

"I hear from him every day," he added. "We're good friends as everyone knows.

"I sent him a fun text after his two goals [against Turkey]. I told him that he had cut his hair like me and that was why he scored a header.

"I'll definitely see him after the Euros, because we'll go on holiday together.

"I've heard rumours, but we don't talk about the transfer market."