Zeidler takes over at Red Bull Salzburg

Peter Zeidler has been appointed as the new head coach of Red Bull Salzburg.

Zeidler takes over from Adi Hutter, who resigned last week despite winning the double in his only season in charge of the Austrian Bundesliga side, with differences of opinion within the club's hierarchy reportedly the reason for his exit.

German Zeidler comes into the role after enjoying success with Salzburg's feeder club Liefering, leading them to second in the Erste Liga last campaign.

"I am delighted that the club has decided to appoint me," Zeidler told the club's official website.

"It is a great and exciting job for me to coach FC Red Bull Salzburg, and I can't wait to start working with the team, along with the coaching and support staff."