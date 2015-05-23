Zenga could replace Mihajlovic - Osti

Sampdoria sporting director Carlo Osti has earmarked Walter Zenga as the club's next coach amid doubts surrounding Sinisa Mihajlovic's future.

Mihajlovic is tipped to replace Rafael Benitez at Serie A rivals Napoli next term, but Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero claims there is a "70 per chance" the Serbian boss will remain in Genoa.

With the uncertainty surrounding Mihajlovic, former Catania and Palermo boss Zenga, who spent four years in the Middle East up until last year, is now the frontrunner to take the reins at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

"I hope that Sinisa Mihajlovic will stay with us," Osti told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If he were to leave, Walter Zenga has attributes that I like. He has struck me with his enthusiasm and personality, but also his expertise.

"He's worked abroad, it's not easy."

Zenga - a former Italy international - most recently worked with Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates in 2013-14, while the 55-year-old spent time at Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia) and Al Nasr (UAE) after he was sacked by Palermo in 2010.