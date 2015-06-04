Zenga set for Sampdoria return

Sampdoria have announced former goalkeeper Walter Zenga will replace Sinisa Mihajlovic as head coach following the Serb's resignation.

The 55-year-old, who spent two years as a player at Samp, returns to Luigi Ferraris three days after Mihajlovic confirmed his intentions to leave the club despite a successful spell in charge, the club stating Zenga was "returning to resume the story he started many years ago".

It will be the former Italy goalkeeper's third job in Serie A – having already coached Catania and Palermo – and he is relishing the chance to build on the work done by Mihajlovic.

"I can't wait to start again," he said. "I can assure you that it's a great thrill for me to come back here to Genoa, where I spent two unforgettable years.

"To take the place of a friend such as Sinisa is an exciting challenge. I had other offers, but when you meet a president like [Massimo] Ferrero who wants passion, grit and character, you don't hesitate for a moment before accepting.

"A message for the fans? I'm back."

Sampdoria finished seventh in Serie A last season, securing European football thanks to rivals Genoa failing to earn a UEFA licence.