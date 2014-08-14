Zenit seal deal for Man City midfielder Garcia

The 27-year-old moved to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica in August 2012 and made 71 appearances for the Premier League champions.

The close-season arrivals of Fernando and Frank Lampard pushed Garcia further down the City pecking order, and he has subsequently put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Zenit for an undisclosed transfer fee.

"Spanish midfielder Javi Garcia has left City to join Zenit St Petersburg on a permanent basis," read a statement on City's official website.

"Bringing an end to his two-year association with the club, the 27-year old links up with former Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas."

Zenit also confirmed the deal via their official website, announcing Garcia had passed a medical and penned terms until 2019.