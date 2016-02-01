Zidane expects Cheryshev exit

Real Madrid winger Denis Cheryshev will leave the club if he has an opportunity for more playing time elsewhere, coach Zinedine Zidane said.

The Russia international has made just two La Liga appearances for the Spanish giants this season.

Cheryshev has been linked with a move away, with Liverpool, Sevilla and Villarreal among those reportedly interested.

Zidane said he was open to the 25-year-old finding a new club on the final day of the transfer window.

"Yes, we are going to see tomorrow but I think that he could still leave," he said after his side's 6-0 thrashing of Espanyol on Sunday.

"The important thing for him is to have playing time. He is a great player, he needs time and I wish him the best.

"If he has the chance to leave and play, then I am delighted for him.

"We will see tomorrow."

A youth product of Madrid, Cheryshev has spent time out on loan at Sevilla and Villarreal during his stay.