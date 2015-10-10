Zidane: No preferential treatment for son Enzo

Real Madrid Castilla coach Zinedine Zidane has declared that he does not favour his son Enzo over other players.

The former France international is in his second season at the helm of his former club's second side, who play in the third tier of Spanish football.

Castilla occupy fourth position in Group 2 of Segunda B, with Enzo featuring in all seven of their league fixtures so far.

However, the coach has insisted his selection decisions are based on merit and claimed his son does not receive preferential treatment.

"It's tricky, but in the dressing room my son, Enzo, has to be just like any other player," Zidane Sr told L'Equipe.

"Then, at home, he becomes my son again, but at the club I treat him like everyone else. I'm demanding and perhaps I'm even a little tougher on him, but I know he has more to offer."

"Enzo is playing more because he deserves it."