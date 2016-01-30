Zidane not thinking about Neymar speculation

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insists he is not thinking about speculation linking Neymar with a move to the club and is adamant the rumours do not impact the dressing room.

Reports in Spain have indicated Madrid see Neymar as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been repeatedly linked with a transfer away from the Santiago Bernabeu – with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain mooted as potential destinations.

Madrid are reported to have met with Neymar before the Ballon d'Or ceremony this month, but the rumours have been firmly rejected by Barca vice-president Jordi Mestre.

And, speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Espanyol, Zidane said: "I have a squad of 26 players and I'm happy to have them. I'm only focused on those things and the game.

"I don't get mixed up in what is said outside. The rumours don't bother the dressing room, it's normal that you [the media] talk about this, it's always going to happen, just as with the subject of Cristiano, if he is going to go.

"What we have to do is concentrate on our work."

Gareth Bale, who has not featured since January 17 because of a calf problem, remains on track to return against Granada next weekend.

"Gareth is physically okay, has hasn't suffered from his injuries and the idea is that he'll be with the group next week," Zidane said.

By his own extremely high standards, Ronaldo's return of two goals in his last four games represents a disappointing one.

On Ronaldo's form, Zidane said: "Cristiano has not lost any of his capability as a goalscorer. He needed to work like everyone else. I am not worried about him."