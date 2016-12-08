Zidane praises Benzema after 50th Champions League goal

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane congratulated Karim Benzema after the French striker scored his 50th Champions League goal.

Benzema bagged a brace to reach the half-century milestone as Madrid were forced to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, a result which gifted top spot in Group F to the Germans.

Despite ending the group stage as runners-up, it was a particularly special night for Benzema, who scored in the 28th and 53rd minute to move joint-fifth in the overall list in Europe's elite club competition.

And speaking after Madrid equalled their club record by reaching 34 matches without defeat, Zidane said: "It’s important to continue to make history and continue our good run.

"I'm happy for Benzema to make it to 50 goals in the competition.

"I'm happy with everyone's work. We always go out looking to win but sometimes you cannot do that, it is difficult, the opponents make life difficult for you and we could not get the win. Football is like that.

"For any player it's important to score and I'm very happy with Benzema.

"His goals, his work and the team's work. He's happy and we're happy with him and the run goes on."