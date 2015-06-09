Zidane praises selection of Real man Benitez

Zinedine Zidane is adamant that Rafael Benitez is the right man to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid coach because the Spaniard knows results are all that matter.

The former Valencia coach will make his return to Spanish football after more than ten years away, returning to the club he played for as a youngster.

His appointment was not met with universal praise, however, as some fans questioned whether Benitez truly merited such a position following a somewhat underwhelming season with Napoli, finishing fifth after initially being tipped as potential Serie A title challengers.

Despite the reservations of some supporters and pundits alike, Real Madrid Castilla coach and club icon Zidane is confident Benitez is a good choice, highlighting his previous association with the team.

"The club chose Benitez and I think it is a good decision," he is quoted as saying by AS.

"It is a total change and has to be respected.

"He has won trophies, he knows this club and he has been in the cantera [club's youth system], and he knows what counts at Madrid are the results."

Zidane had been tentatively suggested as a potential replacement for Ancelotti and other moves were also mooted for the Frenchman, but he insists staying with Casilla was always his plan, even if coaching in La Liga is a person goal.

"I'm staying with Castilla because I want to," he added. "The challenge was to be promoted and we didn't do that, but I want to try again.

"I'd like to coach in the Primera one day and if that is here, then even better. I don't rule it out but for now I’m at Castilla."