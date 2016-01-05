Zidane promises 'beautiful football' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has promised the club's fans "beautiful football" after being appointed on a two-and-a-half year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Club great Zidane was promoted from coaching the Castilla side to replace Rafael Benitez on Monday after the Spaniard was dismissed following a mixed seven months in charge in the capital.

The World Cup-winning former midfielder took training for the first time on Tuesday and, at his first news conference, promised to stick to Madrid's traditional attacking brand of football.

"Good football is always very important at Madrid - to play beautiful football - and I will continue with that line," he told reporters.

"It has to be offensive, balanced and nothing else. We're going to work hard to be the best we can - that is the message.

"I have seen a focused team who are happy and switched on. We're all happy.

"I want to play, as we can, from the back and to play in opposition half and have possession of the ball. That is my idea of football.

"I want to communicate this as a coach and make sure that the players enjoy themselves on the pitch, as they did for sure with Rafa Benitez.

"I want to take this opportunity I have at the best club in the world. I just want to win trophies with this team."