Zidane is a risky appointment - Valdano

The appointment of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid is a "risky" one, according to their former general manager Jorge Valdano.

Zidane was announced as the club's new manager on Monday following the sacking of Rafael Benitez, who lasted just seven months in the job.

The Frenchman spent six years as a player for the Spanish giants and began his coaching career at the club, taking over the Real Madrid Castilla side in 2014.

However, Valdano believes Zidane's lack of experience makes it a risky appointment.

"Zidane taking over is such a risky move because of his lack of experience," he told El Larguero.

Valdano also gave his thoughts on why he believes the Benitez and Madrid relationship did not work out.

"Benitez had troubles to implement his precise ideas in a squad with too many attacking midfielders," he said.

"Benitez also made more of an effort to accommodate club than the club made to accommodate Benitez."