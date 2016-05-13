Zidane still believes in Real Madrid title hopes

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid still believe they can win La Liga despite Barcelona going into the final matchday as overwhelming favourites to retain their title.

Luis Enrique's men are one point clear at the top of the table and will be crowned champions for the sixth time in eight years if they win at Granada on Saturday.

Madrid are away to Deportivo La Coruna at the same time and Zidane is hoping to oversee a dramatic turnaround on the last day despite the odds being stacked against his in-form team, who have won all 11 league matches since losing to rivals Atletico Madrid in February.

Following the conclusion of the league season, Real will turn their attention to the Champions League final against Atletico in Milan on May 28, but Zidane does not want to look too far ahead.

"We believe that the league title is still possible and we have faith," he said at his pre-match media conference. "Why not? We have won 11 matches in a row.

"We are one point behind Barcelona and we will believe until the last second.

"The most important game of our lives is Saturday - we have to win to get all three points. After that there will be another important match that we all want to win.

"The game on May 28 is 50-50, anyone that says anything else is lying. It's a dream - I have been at this great club for many years, as a player and now as a coach."

Asked about Granada's motivation and the controversial subject of bonuses, the head coach added: "I will not get into these things. It is a final and we still have to produce the best match we can to get the three points.

"There is nothing else in our head other than trying to win our match. I cannot say anything about any other club, I only focus on the game.

"Bonuses? I don't know what you are talking about. We are going to give our best performance and try to win the game, we can't control matters elsewhere.

"It will be difficult to be away from home, Deportivo are a good team, they want to finish in the best way in front of their own crowd.

"If we are fully concentrated from minute one to the end we will fight and win the match."