Zidane to take up Real Madrid Castilla role
Zinedine Zidane will take charge of Real Madrid Castilla next season, it has been announced.
The Frenchman, who was on Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff for UEFA Champions League winners Real last season, is set to undertake his first management role in the 2014-15 campaign.
Zidane, 42, will be assisted by youth coach Santiago Sanchez, a statement from the Santiago Bernabeu club confirmed on Wednesday.
Castilla are Real's reserve side and were relegated last season to Segunda Division B, the third tier of Spanish football.
