Zidane unperturbed by Benitez dig at Perez

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane refused to be drawn on a dig from predecessor Rafael Benitez at club president Florentino Perez, and is fully focused on Sunday's match against Malaga.

Benitez was openly critical of Perez, who sacked him last month, in midweek, claiming the Madrid chief's lack of patience is detrimental to the team's chances of challenging Barcelona.

Zidane was asked about Benitez's remarks in his pre-Malaga media conference on Saturday, but did not feel the need to respond.

"Too much has been said about it already," said the Frenchman.

"I have enough on my mind dealing with the team and myself. I am only thinking about the game against Malaga.

"The important thing for me is that I am happy to be here. I knew that it would be difficult because it is all new for me.

"What matters for Madrid is doing well on the pitch and that is what we are trying to achieve. I am only thinking about working hard. That is the only way to get things done."

Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal will miss next Saturday's clash with rivals Atletico Madrid if they pick up a booking against Malaga, but Zidane has no intention of resting either for the trip to La Rosaleda.

"They will play if I think we need them. It does not mean anything to me that they could pick up a suspension," he added.

"It is true that they are on four yellow cards and will be suspended for the derby if they get another booking, but that is not important to me.

"I am only thinking about Malaga and will play the best possible team."