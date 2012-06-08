Trending

Zimling leaves training in ambulance

By

Denmark midfielder Niki Zimling was taken away in an ambulance from training ahead of Saturday's opening Euro 2012 Group B clash with Netherlands.

Zimling was spotted leaving the stadium by eye-witnesses but it was not immediately clear what had caused his injury during the session, which was closed to the media and public.

The 27-year-old was expected to start in the centre of midfield against the Dutch and if he has to miss the game, Christian Poulsen is the likely replacement.