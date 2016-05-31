Zinchenko handed Ukraine call-up

Oleh Gusev and Artem Kravets failed to win a place in the Ukraine squad for Euro 2016, but teenage star Oleksandr Zinchenko was included by coach Mykhaylo Fomenko.

Zinchenko, 19, on Sunday became the youngest goalscorer in an international game for Ukraine by netting in the 4-3 friendly win over Romania, beating the record of former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko.

It was enough to convince Fomenko, but there was not such good news for defender Mykyta Kamenyuka and midfielders Yevhen Shakhov, Ivan Petryak and Maxym Malyshev, who were all cut from the provisional party.

Ukraine were drawn in Group C for the tournament in France alongside world champions Germany, Northern Ireland and Poland.

Ukraine squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Boyko (Besiktas), Mykyta Shevchenko (Zorya)



Defenders: Artem Fedetskyi (Dnipro), Vyacheslav Shevchuk, Oleksandr Kucher, Yaroslav Rakytskyi, Bohdan Butko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yevhen Khacheridi (Dynamo Kiev)



Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Denys Garmash, Serhiy Rybalka (Dynamo Kiev), Ruslan Rotan (Dnipro), Taras Stepanenko, Victor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Karavaev (Zorya) Anatoliy Tymoshchuk (Kairat), Yevhen Konoplyanka (Sevilla), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ufa)



Forwards: Roman Zozulya (Dnipro), Pylyp Budkivskyi (Zorya), Yevhen Seleznyov (Shakhtar Donetsk)