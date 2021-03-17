Zinnbauer approaches milestone for Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is set to reach a significant milestone in his coaching career when the Buccaneers take on Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The 50-year-old tactician will be on the sideline for his 50th official match for the Sea Robbers when they welcome the Nigerian outfit to the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The German coach joined Pirates in December 2019 and has been at the helm for 463 days and has managed to claim 29 wins, 14 draws and six defeats across all competitions.

Zinnbauer also has a winning percentage of 59, which is the highest of any coach at the club, who has played the same number of matches.

Meanwhile, Kostadin Papić is tied record holder of the longest unbeaten league run, coming in at second place with a win percentage of 56 per cent during his reign, the Serbian had 28 wins, 12 draws and 10 losses.

Treble-winning coach Ruud Krol, who took over in 2008, had a troubled start in his first 50 matches as he only amassed 22 wins, 17 draws and 11 losses in the process.

Another notable mention to make the list albeit with only 45 matches to his name is Gordon Igesund, who led Pirates to its first league title in seven years back in the 2000-01 season, recorded 21 wins, 14 draws and 10 losses.

Coaches:

1) Josef Zinnbauer

Games: 49

Wins: 29

Draws: 14

Loses: 6

Winning Percentage: 59%

2) Kostadin Papic

Games: 50

Wins: 28

Draws: 12

Loses: 10

Winning Percentage: 56%

3) Milutin Sredejovic

Games: 50

Wins: 25

Draws: 15

Loses: 10

Winning Percentage: 50%

4) Roger De Sa

Games: 50

Wins: 24

Draws: 15

Loses: 11

Winning Percentage: 48%

5) Eric Tinkler

Games: 50

Wins: 24

Draws: 13

Loses: 13

Winning Percentage: 48%

6) Gordan Igesund

Games: 45

Wins: 21

Draws: 14

Loses: 10

Winning Percentage: 45%

7) Ruud Krol

Games: 50

Wins: 22

Draws:17

Loses: 11

Winning Percentage: 44%