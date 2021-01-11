Zinnbauer: It was a clear penalty

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer felt his side should have been awarded a 'clear penalty' in their Soweto derby clash against Swallows FC.

The Buccaneers were forced to share the spoils with the Birds after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday when a stoppage time gal from Kamohelo Mahlatsi cancelled out Ben Motshwari opener in the 84th minute.

However, the biggest talking point of the game was when the referee pointed to the penalty spot but after consulting with his assistant reversed his decision and booked Fortune Makaringe for simulation.

The German mentor disagrees with the referee’s final decision and felt that his side should have been awarded the penalty but felt his side were just unlucky, while lamenting the pitch and weather conditions on the day.

‘The first half was a problem with the field,’ Zinnbauer told SuperSport after the game.

‘It's very wet and it's not easy for the players. We normally want more possession when we play at home. With this weather it's not possible. The ball was stopping on the pitch. We had more opportunities.

‘Clear penalty. Then Hotto in the last five minutes. Never never offside. Then we had another chance for Hotto. It was also unlucky. The weather. He was sliding.

‘When you concede in the last minute, it's very disappointing. Swallows are a good team. I think we had to wait for a solution and possibilities to score. What's important is the result at the end of the day.

‘The weather is not normal. It was not normal. You have to adapt to this field. I don't know how many times in the season you have such a field. I think it's not a lot of times.

‘You have to adapt to this and then you can score. We scored first but we didn't defend enough in this moment and you give the points up.’