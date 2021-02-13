Zinnbauer: It’s important not to concede against Galaxy

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is hoping for a positive result and keep a clean sheet when they play away to Jwanenge Galaxy in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers are set to play away in the first leg of the lie final preliminary round clash when they take on Galaxy at the Gaborone National Stadium on Sunday.

Zinnbauer will be hoping his side can score a crucial away goal heading into the second leg as they look to secure their place in the group stages of the competition.

‘The important thing for us is that we have a good result first in the away game. If we score, an away goal is good for us then maybe we make a draw or score more,’ Zinnbauer told the club's media.

‘If we win, we have a top chance [to progress] at home, but first for us it is important not to concede - we don't get a goal in our goal. That's important for an away game.

‘Then we have a home game and we can then correct the result, but we have a good mood and spirit now. The team is ready for the next step.

‘They know what could happen when we win these two games – we then have a top chance for the next few [group matches] in the future, and that's important for us.’