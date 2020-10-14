Zinnbauer: It’s not possible for Pirates to win all games

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is looking to kick start the new campaign on a positive note by clinching a victory against Cape Town City on Saturday.

The Buccaneers will begin the 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign against the Citizens when the two sides square off in the opening MTN8 clash at Orlando Stadium this weekend.

Pirates will then turn their focus to the DStv Premiership when they travel to the King Zwelithini Stadium to take on AmaZulu in the opening round of the league campaign.

However, Zinnbauer has stressed the importance of securing their first win of the campaign which will give them confidence heading into the match that follows.

‘The first point is we have to win the game. We know in football it’s not always possible to win all games but the target is to win the (first) game, performance is important,’ Zinnbauer told Orlando Pirates TV.

‘You have to find the right players for the right games and become closer and closer to the target we want but it's normal and in the league, it’s important to sis them in the games and then improves from game to game to get closer and closer. It will come.'