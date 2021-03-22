Zinnbauer questions Hunt's tactics

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was critical of Gavin Hunt's tactics during the Soweto derby clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers failed to do the double over Amakhosi in the league after conceding a 1-0 defeat to their arch-rivals at the FNB Stadium thanks to a goal from Samir Nurkovic.

However, Zinnbauer was left frustrated and voiced his opinion on the way Hunt set up his team against the Buccaneers.

‘We saw in the first-half we don't have enough power in the final third, it's possible the game gives us the information, it's possible they stay very deep most of the time with a low block,’ Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘And this was the reason we wanted a little bit of offense, 'Figo' [Linda Mntambo] and Ntsiki [Ntsikelelo Nyauza] were not bad in the game but we needed more... Dlamini you always find in the small space, solution, Ndlovu played very well in the last game as a full-back. This was the reason, not that 'Ntsiki' or Linda was bad, this was only for tactical aspects.

‘We won before three games against Kaizer Chiefs, the supporters were happy, this is football if you don't have the right performance in the right day and you don't have the luck...

‘I don't know they had chances yes but it's not normal you play a counter-attack play at home, for me sorry, it's not possible for me. As a coach, a home game and I play a deep block.

‘But the system gives Kaizer Chiefs the right, they won the game, we lost the game. The last three games [were] right today we lost but this is football. You have to win, we say it before, the target is three points for the supporters, a big chance you jump into second place, this is the next point [step] and 100 derbies, this is 100 percent what the players want but it was not our day today,’ he concluded.