Zinnbauer: The result was important

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has hailed the importance of claiming three points against AmaZulu as they chase Caf Champions League football next season.

The Buccaneers moved to 46 points, level with third-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows and four behind AmaZulu, although Pirates have one game left to play.

Pirates will next be in action on Sunday when they travel to TS Galaxy as they look to finish in the top three of the DStv Premiership standings.

'Ja, I said before the game the result is important, not the performance, I have to say the performance was very well,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

'In the first half we dominate the game, we lead the game, we have I don't know two chances to score, it's not easy against AmaZulu, they have a good quality in the team.

'They play very well in the front and in the defence, it's not easy to find the solution but we have in the first-half the chance,' he said.

'In the second-half, today it was the set-piece that gave us the win and this is important for us. The result is important for us today, we come close now to the second or third place and this is important for us.

'No, what I said is 'give the feeling in the ball, give not too fast, take a target and it may be a goal' but it's luck. But we know when 'Gaba' has the chance he can score this, he makes really well.

'I think in the last ten to 15 minutes it's normal they come with all they can, it's not easy to defend, 'Mpontsi' [goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane] made a good game, it's his first game in a long time, he makes really a good game.

'But we shifting good, Ben [Motshwari] he closed the centre, Ntsiki [Ntsikelelo Nyauza] and [Innocent] Maela also played really good and [Paseka] Mako, [Siphesihle ] Ndlovu makes a lot of work, it's important against this team, they made this victory good today.

'It's normal, it's an important game, it's not easy for us, we come closer to AmaZulu [on the log], we win the game we come closer, it's the emotion, it's fighting for three points, that's the reason today,' he concluded.