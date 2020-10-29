Zinnbauer: We need a wake up call

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer believes his side need a 'wake-up call' after playing out to their second consecutive draw in the DStv Premiership.

The Buccaneers were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Pirates are now winless in their first two games of the season and currently occupy ninth place in the league standings with two points from their opening two matches.

'I'm not happy with the first half. But we demonstrated what's possible in the second half, what we can do,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

'This is something I don't understand. First half, not playing, no build-up no defensive structure. And then in the second half, you see all that we can do.

'What we have to do in 90 minutes, you get the answer in the second half. It's not possible you can play 45 minutes with such a performance and get three points. These are the things we have to change.

'I say it again. First half, I don't understand this football we played and then in the second half. But it was not enough for three points. As a coach, I don't understand.

'It's five minutes after the game. We analyse the game, we find the key. But as a coach, I don't understand, why we don't play for the whole 90 minutes. We can say now it's substituted. But the other players on the field have the same quality.

'I think we need a wake up call. It's not possible to go in to a game so casually. This is my meaning. You see what we can do. You see it. And this is the things I don't understand. But we come back.

'No, I'm not happy with a point. It's clear. The performance I can live with but we need more points, you need three points it's a home game. But that's football. We have one point. We have to work on the next game now.

'Yes, it's a cup game, a MTN8 game. It's important to focus on the next game. But also the league is important. We have to play well in the league.

'We have to see what happens with Gaba, he had an injury. But Lepasa made a good game, and Terrence after coming in,' he concluded.