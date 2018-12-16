Ziyech & Blind score hat-tricks as Ajax claim 8-0 win

Ajax stayed within two points of Eredivisie leaders PSV in spectacular fashion as Hakim Ziyech and Daley Blind scored hat-tricks in an 8-0 demolition of bottom club De Graafschap.

Matthijs de Ligt last month bemoaned the lack of competitiveness in the Dutch top-flight after a 7-1 win over Excelsior. "If we keep winning, it won't be a problem, but we have to admit that it's less fun," the teenage defender said in November.

Based on those remarks he will not have enjoyed himself much on Sunday, but the home fans at the Johan Cruijff ArenA certainly had plenty to shout about, as did Ziyech and Blind, who scored three goals in the final 25 minutes, rounding off a rare treble in the 90th minute.

Dusan Tadic and Noussair Mazraoui also found the net in what was Ajax's biggest home victory since March 18, 2001, when they hammered Sparta Rotterdam 9-0.