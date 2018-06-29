Ziyech has deal in place to leave Ajax, confirms Ten Hag

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has confirmed the impending departure of Hakim Ziyech as the Morocco international has a deal in place to join another side.

Ten Hag's revelation comes as the 25-year-old continues to be strongly linked with a move to Roma, who have already signed Justin Kluivert from the Eredivisie club in this transfer window.

Ziyech, capped 21 times by his country, featured for Morocco at the World Cup in Russia and his performances in recent seasons with Ajax have not gone unnoticed.

Also linked with a move to the Premier League, it appears fans will not have to wait long for Ziyech's future to be finalised.

"I would have liked to keep him, but the agreements between him and the club are there. The only thing I can do is wish him good luck at his new club," Ten Hag told Voetbal International.

" [I will miss him] first of all as a person, because he is a really nice boy to work with. And, of course, also as a player.

"I have to be careful that I do not talk too much in superlatives, but it is just a fact that a footballer with his qualities would not stay in Netherlands."