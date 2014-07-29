Zlatan hits hat-trick as PSG hammer Kitchee

In what served as their last warm-up game before Saturday's Trophee des Champions clash with Guingamp in Beijing, PSG produced a clinical display against the Hong Kong Premier League champions Kitchee.

Kitchee had taken the lead early through Spanish striker Juan Carlos Belencoso, but their joy was short-lived as the Ligue 1 title holders ran riot at the Hong Kong Stadium.

And it was last season's top scorer Ibrahimovic who did the damage, the Sweden striker in ominous form ahead of the new campaign as he produced another finishing masterclass.

Forward Jean-Christophe Bahebeck also continued his run of scoring in every pre-season game by netting a double, making a further case for his inclusion in the first team after spending the last two campaigns out on loan.

Hervin Ongenda was also on target for Laurent Blanc's side, who should head to the Chinese capital in search of their first trophy of the season in good spirits after a dominant performance.

Kitchee grabbed a shock lead after just five minutes when Belencoso headed in from close range following good work from compatriot Jordi Tarres on the left flank.

But that advantage lasted only seven minutes, Bahebeck teeing up Ongenda for the equaliser with a low cross to the far post.

Bahebeck then turned goalscorer in the 22nd minute as he lashed into the top corner after Ibrahimovic had turned Javier Pastore's lofted ball into his path with an exquisite volleyed backheel.

Two quick strikes from Ibrahimovic followed as PSG made it 4-1 after 28 minutes.

First, the 32-year-old slotted home after a botched clearance from Kitchee goalkeeper Wang Zhenpeng, before converting with a fine first-time finish from Bahebeck's pull back.

Half-time brought welcome relief for Kitchee, but the onslaught continued after the interval when Bahebeck scored via the post in the 58 minute.

Ibrahimovic completed his hat-trick 15 minutes later with a powerful downward header from debutant Serge Aurier's right-wing cross.

The only downside to PSG's display was their poor defensive work, which was encapsulated by Alexander Akande's 90th-minute consolation as the Ligue 1 side lost possession cheaply before the Nigerian was played in to score.