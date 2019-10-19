Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops hint over next club as Swedish striker addresses post-LA Galaxy future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Italy is his “second home” and has hinted that he could join Napoli when he becomes a free agent in December.

The former Sweden international could play his last game for LA Galaxy this weekend, as Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side prepare to face Minnesota United in the first round of this season's MLS play-offs.

Ibrahimovic has yet to decide his next move but told Gazzetta dello Sport that he would love to try and replicate Diego Maradona’s achievements at the Stadio San Paolo.

"I am 38 years old and the enthusiasm of a boy, with the same desire to win,” he said. “I don't think about my future yet, I will calmly evaluate with my family. To continue [playing], as I say, I have to find something special, that can keep the fire inside me alive: here or elsewhere.

“Italy is my second home. I will listen to everything, but I want to fight for the maximum. If I returned I would like to aim for the Scudetto. I'm not looking for those who trust me just because I'm Ibrahimovic. I'm not a zoo animal that people go to see: I can still make a difference.

"I appreciated the documentary dedicated to Maradona; there’s nobody like him. Here, seeing the love of that city would almost make me want to try an experience at Napoli. It would be fantastic to replicate what Diego did.

“I am not saying that I will go there – the final decision will depend on various aspects – but that is an option that creates enthusiasm. With me the Stadio San Paolo would be full every Sunday. And then there's [Carlo] Ancelotti [Napoli’s manager], a great.”

Ibrahimovic, who previously won three Serie A titles with Inter and one with Milan, has scored 52 goals in 56 appearances since joining LA Galaxy in 2018.

