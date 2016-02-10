Zoff: Juventus-Napoli a Scudetto match

Dino Zoff has described Saturday's Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli as a match for the Scudetto.

Napoli are currently two points clear of the defending champions at the top of the table, although Juventus have won their last 14 successive league matches.

"Juventus-Napoli has become a Scudetto match," Zoff said on Radio Crc.

"It's interesting, because these are the two teams who play the best football.

"Juventus could win for the fifth-consecutive year and even though the game won't be decisive, it's still a match which could give a big boost to the team that wins.

"Who will be decisive? I can't just say [Gonzalo] Higuain. Juve have [Paulo] Dybala and other players, but I think teamwork will be important, to get a good result you need everyone.

"The goalkeepers? Pepe Reina is a top goalkeeper, he has great personality and is making a real difference for Napoli.

"On the other hand [Gianluigi] Buffon is always Buffon."

Zoff, who led Italy to glory at the 1982 World Cup, added that he thinks it will be "difficult" for Italy to win Euro 2016, despite Antonio Conte leading the side to qualification "calmly".

He said: "I'm convinced Italy can have a great Euros, but winning will be difficult."