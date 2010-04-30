Zola: I didn't know about Dorrans bid

The offer was rejected by Championship side West Brom, who will go up to the Premier League at the end of the season, but the bid is likely to increase media speculation that Zola's future at the London club is in doubt.

"I didn't know the club was interested in him (Dorrans)," Zola told reporters on Friday. "I just found out in the newspaper and it was quite a surprise.

"He is a good player but I am not prepared to say at the moment whether he would be in my interests for next year ... at the end of the season, when I talk to them (the owners), they will let me know what their regime will be."

The former Italy and Chelsea striker, who joined West Ham in 2008, said last month he was considering his position after a woeful run of six straight defeats left the team fighting for Premier League survival.

However, two wins and a draw in the last four games have allowed West Ham to effectively secure their top-flight status ahead of Sunday's visit to Fulham.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook