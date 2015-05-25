Zorniger takes Stuttgart role

Stuttgart have announced that Alexander Zorniger will take over as head coach of the Bundesliga club.

The German, a former assistant at Stuttgart, has signed a three-year deal to replace Huub Stevens at the Mercedes Benz Arena

"I am looking forward to the challenge at Stuttgart and am convinced that we can work together to develop and build something here," he told Stuttgart's official website.

"It's something special to be head coach, this club is my home."

Stevens left his role on Sunday, having successfully guided Stuttgart to Bundesliga safety.

Stevens repeated the feat having kept the club in the top flight during a 10-game spell in the 2013-14 season, before returning for a second stint in November when the club were bottom of the league.