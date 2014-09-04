Zouma happy to wait for his chance at Chelsea

Chelsea signed the 19-year-old from Saint-Etienne in January, but allowed the defender to return on loan to the Ligue 1 outfit until the end of 2013-14.

Yet to feature in a competitive game for Chelsea, Zouma has seen his path blocked by well-established first-team regulars at the heart of the defence, with captain John Terry and Gary Cahill forming Mourinho's first-choice pairing.

But the France Under-21 international is confident that his chance will arrive and Zouma also has one eye on making the national squad when his country host the European Championships in 2016.

"When I was at Saint-Etienne and I didn't play, I immediately got upset. But I learnt," he told L'Equipe.

"Now there are senior players, stars in my position, and they are doing a great job. I take my time. I am learning besides those defenders. I know my time will come.

"Jose Mourinho told me: 'Raphael Varane, I made him start against Manchester City. You have to be ready to play at any moment'.

"I am using Varane and [Eliaquim] Mangala as role models. Nowadays they are in the French team and I hope to join them.

"Euro 2016 is an objective I set to myself. Even if it will be very difficult to get a position, the door is not so far away."