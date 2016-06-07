Zouma targets Chelsea return by end of 2016

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has targeted a return from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered in February by the end of 2016.

The French international has been out of action since the beginning of the year, after being stretchered off in Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

"I don't know when I'll be back out on the pitch but everything is going well," Zouma told The Sun.

"I'm kicking the ball around a bit – I'm not in any pain and I feel good."

Zouma was initially expected to be a part of the France squad for Euro 2016 this summer; however the injury means the 21-year-old's next action will come back in a Chelsea shirt.

When asked about the possibility of him playing again this year, Zouma replied:

"I hope so; I think I've got enough time to be ready. But I don't have a precise date."