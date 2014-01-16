Zouma would relish chance to join Chelsea

The French centre-back has been linked with a move to a number of clubs in Europe, including Chelsea, after becoming a regular at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Zouma, 19, claimed contact had already been made with Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and that he would relish the chance to play at Stamford Bridge.

"There was advanced contact last month," he told L'Equipe.

"At the start I thought it was a joke but afterwards I quickly took (Mourinho's) call seriously.

"When a great man like Jose Mourinho calls a little player like Kurt Zouma, it's nice. It doesn't happen every day and it's a big sign of respect and confidence.

"If you tell me to go to Chelsea, I'll go there immediately. Especially after the call from the coach. It's given me ideas."

Saint-Etienne have enjoyed an impressive season in Ligue 1, currently sitting fourth in the table.

Zouma thinks 2013-14 is likely to be his last season with the club as he looks to further his career elsewhere.

"I'm playing my third season in Ligue 1," he said.

"In June, it will be time to go and see how things happen elsewhere."

